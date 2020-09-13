S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Earns Neutral Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their neutral rating on shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

STBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STBA opened at $19.28 on Thursday. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $41.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $761.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S & T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.