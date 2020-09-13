Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $140.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.56.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

