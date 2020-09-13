Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.19 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,181,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1,919.6% during the first quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 452,994 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth $21,772,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BHP Group by 84.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after buying an additional 421,650 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

