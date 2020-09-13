Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $54.19 on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.