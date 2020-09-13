Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,181,000 after purchasing an additional 168,886 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 43.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $246,000. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

