Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

RBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 15,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,231.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,450 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $155,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,720.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,283 shares of company stock worth $1,756,789. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,859,000 after acquiring an additional 132,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,015,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 235,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.