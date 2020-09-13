Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 133,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 658.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

