Rifco (CVE:RFC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Rifco Inc (CVE:RFC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.80. Rifco shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 133,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 23.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 658.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91.

Rifco (CVE:RFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Rifco Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rifco (CVE:RFC)

Rifco Inc, through its subsidiary, Rifco National Auto Finance Corporation, provides auto finance services in Canada. It offers non-traditional auto financing to motorists through a network of selected new and used vehicle dealers. Rifco Inc is headquartered in Red Deer, Canada.

