Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Shares of RYTM opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 15.96. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,527 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $558,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 211,832 shares of company stock worth $5,228,345 over the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 71.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 234.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

