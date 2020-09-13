RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Update

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RF Industries stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,097. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 million, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 12,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $55,525.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RF Industries by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in RF Industries by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 51,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.