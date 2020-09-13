Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RVMD has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $27.85 on Friday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $47.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $73,870.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $41,716.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,716.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,006 shares of company stock valued at $614,811 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP Iii LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $197,717,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,903,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,662 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,627,000. TRV GP II LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,833,000. Finally, TRV GP IV LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,110,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

