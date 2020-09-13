Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RPTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $30.02 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

