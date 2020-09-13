RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.48

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.65. RenovaCare shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 25,220 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.