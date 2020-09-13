Renaissance Capital Upgrades GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Buy

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Renaissance Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

GLNCY opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.80. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

