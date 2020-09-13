REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RDHL has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.94.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $358.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a negative net margin of 219.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 87.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 781,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 363,847 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 209,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,847 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 15.6% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

