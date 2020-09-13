Redd One Day Volume Reaches $38,208.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Redd has a market cap of $27.25 million and $38,208.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00052124 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,410.69 or 1.00463634 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000428 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00184817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000854 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

