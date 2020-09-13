Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.26

Shares of Record Plc (LON:REC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.26 and traded as low as $32.69. Record shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 61,185 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $65.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 34.26.

Record (LON:REC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported GBX 3.26 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) by GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Analysts predict that Record Plc will post 328.0000296 EPS for the current year.

In other Record news, insider Bob Noyen purchased 92,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £35,161.78 ($45,945.09).

Record Company Profile (LON:REC)

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

