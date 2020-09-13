Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to $2.80

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.35 to $2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CTSDF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
