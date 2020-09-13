Raymond James Raises Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to $2.80

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.35 to $2.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of CTSDF opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

