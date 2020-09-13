Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1,538.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raymond James worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 33.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Raymond James by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Raymond James by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

RJF stock opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.