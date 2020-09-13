Rackspace Technology, Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology’s (NASDAQ:RXT) quiet period will end on Monday, September 14th. Rackspace Technology had issued 33,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $703,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

