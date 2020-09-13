Rackspace Technology, Inc’s (NASDAQ:RXT) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Rackspace Technology’s (NASDAQ:RXT) quiet period will end on Monday, September 14th. Rackspace Technology had issued 33,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $703,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXT. Citigroup began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT opened at $18.66 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.