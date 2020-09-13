QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 21,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $212,929.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,424,924.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $606,693. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,876,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,704 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 937,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 515,324 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $3,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.