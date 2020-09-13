Quant Achieves Market Cap of $90.33 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00072464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market cap of $90.33 million and $2.36 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

