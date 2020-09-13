Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,408.93 ($18.41).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,532 ($20.02) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,182 ($15.44) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.08) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,455 ($19.01) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of LON PRU traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,177 ($15.38). 2,087,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,168,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,193.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,132.29. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,536.50 ($20.08). The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 462.96%.

In related news, insider Shriti Vadera bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,201 ($15.69) per share, with a total value of £528,440 ($690,500.46). Also, insider Mark FitzPatrick sold 37,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($16.46), for a total value of £471,895.20 ($616,614.66). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45,046 shares of company stock worth $54,185,641.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

