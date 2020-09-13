ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXB) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.84 and last traded at $92.84. 1,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Bond ETF by 453.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

