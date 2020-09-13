Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Receives $89.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $1,183,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $156,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $154,239,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 60.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,313,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,353. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

