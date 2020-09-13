Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $721,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.13. The stock had a trading volume of 377,353 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

