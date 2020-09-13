Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.33 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.