Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 5,826 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPX. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.11. The stock had a trading volume of 70,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,457. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $53.10 and a twelve month high of $100.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.54.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

