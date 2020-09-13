Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

OEF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.25. The stock had a trading volume of 405,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.46. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $101.87 and a one year high of $168.16.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

