Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $77.20. 125,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.76. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.