Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $544.75. 814,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,455. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $609.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $564.51.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.02, for a total transaction of $1,612,221.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,324.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total value of $2,101,204.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,657.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

