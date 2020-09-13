Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,124,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,250,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,145,000 after buying an additional 1,244,503 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,386,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,679,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after buying an additional 304,506 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $412,098.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,856.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

