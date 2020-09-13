Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,263 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Williams Companies by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $205,877,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 7,775,244 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Williams Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in Williams Companies by 64.6% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,992 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 8,056,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,519. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

