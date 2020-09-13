Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,356 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.02. 301,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,296. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

