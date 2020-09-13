Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,183 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Target by 78.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 154.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,529,000 after buying an additional 202,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,137,000 after buying an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $147.65. 2,335,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957,238. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $156.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total transaction of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,714,694. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

