Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 207.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 42,414 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 575.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 496,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 423,181 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,502 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05.

