Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $15.99. 142,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,227. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

