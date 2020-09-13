Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 132,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.29.

