Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WTRG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,688. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.90.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

