Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $314.08. The company had a trading volume of 341,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,893. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.49. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $354.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.29.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,257 shares of company stock worth $1,937,965 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

