Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after acquiring an additional 803,856 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,846,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,985,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.60. 1,012,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,285. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.25. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.69.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

