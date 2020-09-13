Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 488,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after buying an additional 142,550 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,942,000. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,446,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. 69,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,942. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

