Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.92. 2,253,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.