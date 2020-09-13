Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,524,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $148.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.