Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.00. 21,019,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,057,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

