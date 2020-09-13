Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

SCZ traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. 1,715,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,726. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29.

