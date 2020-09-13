Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,001 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $702.54. 433,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,521. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $699.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.21, for a total value of $1,197,845.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,471.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.52.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

