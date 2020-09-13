Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,595 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 359,325 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6,063.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after buying an additional 714,637 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. The company had a trading volume of 468,699 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

