Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 616 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after buying an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 763.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,296,000 after buying an additional 556,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $348.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

