Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,936 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,463. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79.

