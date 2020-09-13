Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,885 Shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.15% of Camping World worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,983,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Camping World by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of NYSE CWH traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,041. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.83. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.17 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,996 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,921.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.